Pair arrested in connection to deadly restaurant shooting in October

Authorities may have arrested two men responsible for a shooting in October at a Glendale restaurant that left one man dead and another wounded.
Vahagn Mkhitaryan, 33, and Arsen Grigoryan, 35, were arrested on Feb. 14 on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, according to the Glendale Police Department. Both men are being held without bail.
Their arrests come about five months after an unknown person walked up and shot two men who were standing in the parking lot of the Maran Ararat restaurant on San Fernando Road.
One man, identified as 48-year-old Suren Tahmazyan of Burbank, died at the scene while the other man, also in his 40s but not identified, was only grazed by a bullet and survived.
The shooter fled from the area in a waiting, dark-colored SUV that sped northbound on San Fernando, according to police.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said at the time that it’s unknown why the two men were shot and that there were no signs it was gang-related or an attempted robbery gone wrong. Based on security camera footage from the restaurant, he said the shooter “looked purposeful.”
It’s unknown if Mkhitaryan and Grigoryan had any connection to the two victims.
Suttles could not comment further on the arrests because the investigation remains active and “detectives are still working on it.”