Three Memorial Day ceremonies slated in Glendale, surrounding communities

Memorial Day ceremonies will be held on Monday in Glendale, Montrose and La Crescenta within hours of each other.
At 7:30 a.m., a ceremony will be held at Vietnam War Memorial on the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.
At 8 a.m., a ceremony will be held at Two Strike Park, 5107 Rosemont Ave., La Crescenta.
The event will be hosted by the American Legion Post 288 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614.
The keynote speaker will be Lt. Gen. Eugene L. Tattini, retired from the U.S. Air Force.
This year, a local veteran, Roy Leo Chiarot, will be honored during the ceremony. He served in the U.S. Navy from February 1964 until February 1970. Chiarot was a member of American Legion Post 288 and passed away recently.
For more information about the La Crescenta event, call Dick Clubb at (818) 384-5761.
Then, at 9:30 a.m., a ceremony will be held at the Glendale City Hall, 613 E. Broadway, Glendale.
The event will be sponsored by the patriotism committee of the Glendale Veterans Coalition.
Before and after the ceremony, there will be tables available to distribute information about services for U.S. veterans and their families.