Glendale police search for 2 suspects in break-in, motorcycle theft

Mar 14, 2019 | 12:00 PM
At about 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 22, a commercial burglary occurred in the 1300 block of East Colorado Street in Glendale. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a commercial burglary and theft of a motorcycle. Video surveillance footage of the incident is available.

At about 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 22, a commercial burglary occurred in the 1300 block of East Colorado Street in Glendale, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a department spokeswoman.

The suspects’ vehicle parked in front of the business, as shown on the surveillance video. A male exited the driver’s-side door and smashed the front glass door of the business.

Then the male pulled a red and white Honda CRF 110 motorcycle, valued at $2,124, through the door and loaded it into the rear of a 4Runner, with the assistance from a female companion.

The 4Runner then drove off westbound on Colorado.

The male suspect is described as having an average build, with a long ponytail. The female suspect is described as having long, dark hair.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner, approximately a 2001 model, with four doors and a sunroof.

Anyone with information that may help identify the suspects can call Det. Shaun Carlson at (818) 548-2097.

