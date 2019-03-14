Glendale police search for 2 suspects in break-in, motorcycle theft

The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in a commercial burglary and theft of a motorcycle. Video surveillance footage of the incident is available.
At about 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 22, a commercial burglary occurred in the 1300 block of East Colorado Street in Glendale, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a department spokeswoman.
The suspects’ vehicle parked in front of the business, as shown on the surveillance video. A male exited the driver’s-side door and smashed the front glass door of the business.
Then the male pulled a red and white Honda CRF 110 motorcycle, valued at $2,124, through the door and loaded it into the rear of a 4Runner, with the assistance from a female companion.
The 4Runner then drove off westbound on Colorado.
The male suspect is described as having an average build, with a long ponytail. The female suspect is described as having long, dark hair.
The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner, approximately a 2001 model, with four doors and a sunroof.
Anyone with information that may help identify the suspects can call Det. Shaun Carlson at (818) 548-2097.