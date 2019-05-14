Glendale Memorial brings in puppies to celebrate National Nurses Week

Things got a little more cuddly than usual last week when Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital kicked off National Nurses Week by bringing in puppies to provide some relaxation to the nurses who provide comfort and support to patients as part of their jobs.
In 1993, the American Nurses Assn. declared May 6 through 12 as a week to celebrate and elevate the nursing profession.
National Nurses Week is a time to recognize the contributions of the United States’ 4 million registered nurses. Each year, the celebration ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday.