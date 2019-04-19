Schiff honors locals as Women of the Year

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) honored 13 area women on Tuesday from communities in the 28th Congressional District, which includes Burbank, Glendale and La Crescenta.
The three local women honored were Joy Collins-Brodt of Burbank, Anita Quiñonez Gabrielian of Glendale and Diane L. Evans of La Crescenta.
“Today, I met with remarkable women from my district who have all worked tirelessly to make our communities a better place,” Schiff said during the luncheon recognizing the women.
“It was an honor to recognize their outstanding work in the 28th District. These women have worked to found or support a myriad of charitable organizations and given so much of themselves to improve the common good. They are all pillars of our communities, and I thank them for their invaluable service,” he added.