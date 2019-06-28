GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Arrest made in small La Crescenta brush fire, police say

Jun 28, 2019 | 2:50 PM
Gary Quick, 41, was arrested on June 22 on suspicion of starting a small brush fire in the La Crescenta area. The fire grew to less than a quarter of an acre. (Courtesy of the Glendale Police Department)

Authorities say they took a man into custody last week after he allegedly set a small brush fire in La Crescenta.

Gary Quick, 41, was arrested on suspicion of arson after he threw a lit match sometime in the afternoon of June 22 into some dense brush in the 3600 block of La Crescenta Avenue that ignited a small fire, according to police.

Although the burn area was less than a quarter of an acre, its proximity to homes resulted in several trucks from the Los Angeles County Fire Department being called in to respond. No buildings were damaged and the fire was quickly extinguished, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Discarded clothing found near where the fire started belonged to Quick, according to authorities, and witnesses provided police with a description of a suspect that matched his appearance.

Quick has no listed home address, and police described him as a transient.

