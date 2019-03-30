State of the City address underscores Glendale’s economic achievements

Sinanyan praised Glendale’s fire and police departments for their work. In 2018, the fire department responded to more than 20,000 calls and transported over 15,000 people to local hospitals, according to city data cited by Sinanyan. Its average response time was 4 minutes and 26 seconds. Individuals suffering from cardiac arrest were resuscitated at a rate of 37%, which is 17% above the county average, according to the data.