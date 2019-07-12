Man dies in apparent suicide on freeway on-ramp, Glendale police say

A 48-year-old Glendale man died Thursday evening after jumping from an overpass and onto a freeway on-ramp. Police say they believe the man took his own life.
Authorities received several calls around 10:13 p.m. about a body on the westbound 134 Freeway onramp near Brand Boulevard. A man had jumped from the Louise Street overpass, according to Glendale Police Department spokeswoman Tahnee Lightfoot.
Police are withholding the name of the man at this time.
Several lanes of the freeway were temporarily closed as police conducted their investigation, according to the California Highway Patrol.