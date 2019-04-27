Taste Walk Glendale invites attendees to gorge for a good cause

At the upcoming 18th annual Taste Walk Glendale, attendees can sample food fare from more than 40 local restaurants, and every bite, munch and burp benefits a good cause.
Proceeds for this year’s event, set for this Wednesday, will support co-organizer Glendale Arts, a nonprofit that manages the Alex Theatre, as well as a pair of local youth arts initiatives.
“It’s a super fun event that brings the community together for an urgent cause,” said Jennifer Granville, special events manager for Glendale Arts, which is hosting the event for the third year, in partnership with the Downtown Glendale Assn.
Attendees can eat — and drink — their way up and down Brand Boulevard from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., listening to live music. Acts will range from local emerging talent, including singer/songwriter Chandler Juliet, to Glendale High’s jazz band and other school-age musicians.
All food and beverages — primarily in bite sizes and sip formats — are donated by area establishments, with participants including local favorites such as Porto’s Bakery, Lolli and Pops, All India Cafe, the Oak & Vine and Urartu Coffee.
East Los Angeles-grown band El Haru Kuroi will be playing for the duration evening at the Alex Theatre, where a comedy act and a live podcast will also be featured.
Those looking for a more upscale experience can purchase a VIP ticket, giving them access to bigger portions and a more swanky setting inside the restaurant Pirch Glendale, Granville said.
A portion of ticket sales and sponsorships will benefit YWCA Glendale’s no-cost, girls-empowerment Camp Rosie by bringing a theater and dance program to the summer camp’s participants.
Funds will also be used to support Glendale Educational Foundation’s Music Matters campaign dedicated to supplying Glendale Unified schools with instruments and other necessary materials to run music education programs.
Advanced ticket prices are $35 for food only, $45 for food and alcohol, and $75 for VIP access.
Tickets can be purchased at the event for an additional $5 for each type.
For tickets and more information, visit tastewalkglendale.com
