Video to highlight first set of interviews as part of lengthy migration project at library

A video will be shown Wednesday showing the first set of interviews conducted last fall as part of a local project called “Tell Me: Stories of Migration to Glendale” at 7 p.m. at the downtown Central Library, 222 E. Harvard St., Glendale.
The project is funded by grants from California Humanities-for-All Project and the California Listens program.
The event is free.
Additional interviews are scheduled to be conducted on March 15 and 16, according to project organizers.
Work on the “Tell Me” project will continue into early summer and will culminate with a fall exhibit in the ReflectSpace Gallery in the Central Library. An opening reception is slated for Sept. 6, and the exhibit will run through Nov. 8.