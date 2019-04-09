GLENDALE NEWS-PRESS

Advertisement

Children learn about textiles from around the world

By
Apr 09, 2019 | 2:35 PM
Children learn about textiles from around the world
Library assistant Katie Shiban shows two young weaving students the tools they will use to weave at the Casa Verdugo Library on Friday. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

The Casa Verdugo Library kicked off its series titled “Traveling Through Textiles” last Friday with a program about fabrics from Peru, where the young participants, ages 5 to 12 years old, learned how to use hand looms.

Alron Snyder, 7, works on his Peruvian weaving project at the Casa Verdugo Library.
Alron Snyder, 7, works on his Peruvian weaving project at the Casa Verdugo Library. (Tim Berger / Glendale News-Press)

Future textile programs, which will be presented on the next three Fridays from 2:30 to 4 p.m., will be “Ghana Kente Cloth Paper Weaving” this Friday, “Navajo” on April 19 and “Japan Design a Kimono” on April 26.

Advertisement

The library is located at 1151 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.

For more information, call (818) 548-2047.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement