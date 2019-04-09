Children learn about textiles from around the world

The Casa Verdugo Library kicked off its series titled “Traveling Through Textiles” last Friday with a program about fabrics from Peru, where the young participants, ages 5 to 12 years old, learned how to use hand looms.
Future textile programs, which will be presented on the next three Fridays from 2:30 to 4 p.m., will be “Ghana Kente Cloth Paper Weaving” this Friday, “Navajo” on April 19 and “Japan Design a Kimono” on April 26.
The library is located at 1151 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale.
For more information, call (818) 548-2047.