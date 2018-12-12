Glendale man arrested in connection with series of thefts after allegedly being caught on camera

Authorities say a Glendale man was behind a string of thefts that has plagued the city since October.
Rabert Amirdizajtakieh, 42, was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Wednesday after the Glendale Police Department said a surveillance camera caught him in the act on Sunday in the 300 block of North Kenwood Street. Authorities say he was wanted in connection with a series of thefts that saw several bicycles and a motorized scooter taken from their owners.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said Amirdizajtakieh was recognized by a detective from a case in which he was a suspect two years ago.
Amirdizajtakieh was on probation at the time of his arrest, and officers conducted a probation search of his home, where they found several bicycles that had been reported stolen in the city.
He’s currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.