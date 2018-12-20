Robbery suspects arrested after trying to evade capture in Glendale park

Three armed robbery suspects tried to hide from Glendale police on Thursday but eventually gave up and turned themselves in after officers began to close in on their location.
The incident began around 11 a.m. when an armed robbery was reported at a pharmacy in the 1200 block of North Central Avenue. Three suspects reportedly held up the business before fleeing the area in a car.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a spokesman for the Glendale Police Department, said an officer responding to the robbery saw a car matching the description of the one that left the area and initiated a pursuit.
The car eventually stopped at Freemont Park and its three occupants fled from the vehicle by foot.
Suttles said a perimeter was soon established around the park. He said one suspect was hiding in a restroom while the other two fled to a nearby gulch.
The three eventually came out of hiding sometime around 12:30 p.m. and gave themselves up to officers.
“We took our time and called out to them,” Suttles said. “They realized they weren’t going to go anywhere, so they gave up and we took them into custody.”
It’s unknown what, if anything, the trio stole from the pharmacy or if a weapon was recovered after their arrest.