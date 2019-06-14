Car collision involving burglary suspect sparks small fire in Silver Lake

A chase involving Glendale police and a burglary suspect came to an abrupt end in Silver Lake on Thursday when the fleeing vehicle collided into another car and sparked a small brush fire.
The pursuit began just before 4 p.m. when officers from the Glendale Police Department were responding to a residential burglary in the 200 block of West Kenneth Road.
An officer traveling southbound on the 5 Freeway tried to stop a vehicle that matched the description of one connected to the burglary, but it immediately took off.
Sgt. Dan Suttles, a department spokesman, said the driver sped down the freeway and briefly stopped just before the exit for Los Feliz Boulevard, and two men and a woman exited the vehicle.
The trio ran in the direction of Griffith Park while the car continued on the 5 Freeway before transitioning onto the southbound 2 Freeway.
Suttles said the driver attempted to exit on Glendale Boulevard at Waterloo Street when the car collided into a vehicle in the intersection.
The resulting collision caused a small brush fire that was eventually extinguished by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The woman driving the fleeing vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after complaining of pain before being taken into custody.
The driver of the other vehicle was also checked out at a local hospital.
Suttles said the three people who fled from the vehicle on the freeway are still at large.