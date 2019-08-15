Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Opinion

Letter to the Editor: Streetcar idea is off the rails

glendale streetcar
The potential Glendale streetcar configuration at Central Avenue and Laurel Street. The streetcar, currently in a feasibility study, would initially connect Glendale’s downtown area to its transportation center.
(Courtesy of the city of Glendale)
Aug. 15, 2019
4:09 PM
Share

Re: “Proposed Glendale streetcar rolls into focus,” Aug. 7. The Glendale City Council has got to be kidding: A 3 -mile streetcar line with a projected cost of $100 million per mile (including a “station” every 300 yards along the route), which would eliminate hundreds of needed parking spaces and add to the already serious congestion along the city’s two major north-south routes (Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue), while virtually duplicating the two main routes of the inexpensive but under-used Glendale Beeline!

Further consideration of this boondoggle should give rise to an effort to recall these elected officials.

Noel Johnson
Glendale

Opinion
More on this Subject
Advertisement