Letter to the Editor: Streetcar idea is off the rails

Re: “Proposed Glendale streetcar rolls into focus,” Aug. 7. The Glendale City Council has got to be kidding: A 3 -mile streetcar line with a projected cost of $100 million per mile (including a “station” every 300 yards along the route), which would eliminate hundreds of needed parking spaces and add to the already serious congestion along the city’s two major north-south routes (Brand Boulevard and Central Avenue), while virtually duplicating the two main routes of the inexpensive but under-used Glendale Beeline!

Further consideration of this boondoggle should give rise to an effort to recall these elected officials.

Noel Johnson

Glendale