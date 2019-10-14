GCC: College to present ‘Twelve Angry Jurors’

The theater arts department at Glendale Community College will present the drama “Twelve Angry Jurors” by Reginald Rose for eight performances, beginning Nov. 7.

Directed by Jeanette D. Farr, the play is adapted from the award-winning movie “Twelve Angry Men.” The stage version was written by Sherman L. Sergel.

Performances of “Twelve Angry Jurors” will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Sunday matinees will be at 2 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 17.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors. They can be purchased online at glendalearts.org or at the college box office in the school’s auditorium and other Glendale locations.

For ticket and parking information, go to glendale.edu/theatre.

The college is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road.

Short fall courses begin this month at Glendale Community College

Six- and eight-week fall classes will begin Oct. 28 at Glendale Community College. The college credit courses range in subjects from accounting to sociology.

The short courses can be found by subject at glendale.edu/schedules under “Fall 2019.”

Business courses include Windows basics, advanced Windows, business law, advanced income tax, personal insurance, commercial insurance, “The Entrepreneurial Mindset,” introduction to international finance, applied workplace ethics, “Advanced Networking: Security” and report writing.

Other eight-week courses offered include Pro Tools 110, intermediate weight training and conditioning, fitness lab, physical geology, oceanography, macroeconomics, cultural geography, “The History of Western Europe,” “The Woman in American History,” introduction to philosophy, general psychology and introduction to sociology.

New students need to fill out an online application before registering for a course at glendale.edu/apply.

Baja program to hold winter biology class

Glendale Community College’s Baja, Calif., field studies program will offer a biology class during the winter session.

The college has been holding classes in the Baja peninsula of Mexico since 1974.

The field station, called Estación del Mar Cortés, is located at the water’s edge and near the town of Bahía de los Angeles on the Gulf coast of the peninsula.

The area is referred to as the “Galapagos of Mexico” because of its natural beauty and biodiversity. The field station has classrooms, dorms, a living room, kitchen, showers and restrooms.

The winter session class is called “Biology 122 – Introduction to Biology.” The class will meet on the local college’s campus from Jan. 6 to 16, at the field station from Jan. 18 to 25 and back on campus from Jan. 27 to Feb. 6.

The cost for the course is $499, which covers room, board and transportation.

For more information go to glendale.edu/baja or call (818) 240-1000, ext. 3159. Applications for the program are currently being accepted.

Winter and spring 2020 class schedules are online

The winter and spring class schedules for 2020 are available online at glendale.edu/schedules. Click “Winter 2020” or “Spring 2020” in the drop down menu under “term.”

The first winter classes will start on Jan. 6, 2020. Priority registration will begin Oct. 28, and open registration will start on Nov. 4.

Priority registration for spring 2020 classes will begin Nov. 18 for those who are eligible. Open registration will start on Dec. 9. The spring semester will begin on Feb. 18, 2020.

