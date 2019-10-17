Letter to the Editor: Expand Griffith Manor Park

Anyone exiting the northbound 5 Freeway on Western Avenue in Glendale will see Griffith Manor Park, a small quaint park with a vast expanse of an empty parking lot and a vacant lot directly adjacent to it.

Why isn’t this park expanded? There are just railroad tracks on one side and a wide boulevard on the other.

While the city is pouring millions into park renovation and considering wild ideas like a park/bridge spanning the 134 Freeway, this opportunity remains idle. This is a senseless use of land in a city lacking for parks.

Vic Bedrossian

Glendale

