On Campus at GCC: Good grief! Final weekend for ‘Charlie Brown’ musical

There are four performances remaining of the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown,” based on the “Peanuts” comic strip by Charles M. Schulz, on the main stage in Glendale Community College’s auditorium.
The production, under the direction of Richard Kuller, will be performed at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online at glendalearts.org or at the college’s box office.
For more information, visit glendale.edu/theatre.
Glendale Community College is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road.
Music groups to perform spring concerts
Glendale Community College’s spring concert season will kick off with the applied music recital, led by program coordinator Beth Pflueger, at 7:30 p.m. on May 17 in the school’s auditorium.
Admission is free. The program will include instrumentalists and vocalists.
On May 18, the college’s vocal jazz ensemble and jazz guitar ensemble will perform instrumental and vocal arrangements of jazz and popular music, under the direction of Cathlene Pineda and Byron Delto, at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium. Admission is $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
The school’s jazz band and chamber jazz combo, led by directors Delto and Chris Rios, will perform at 4 p.m. on May 19 in the college’s auditorium. Admission is $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
A free world music ensembles concert, directed by Paul Livingstone, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on May 28 in Kreider Hall.
The college choir, chamber singers and opera workshop will present a concert featuring choral works and opera excerpts, led by directors Tobin Sparfeld and Anita Protich, at 7:30 p.m. on June 1 in the college’s auditorium. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
The Glendale College Community Orchestra, conducted by Paul Sherman, will perform at 3 p.m. on June 2 in the school’s auditorium. It is a full orchestra with woodwind, brass, percussion and string sections. Admission is $10 for general admission, $7 for students and seniors.
A free piano recital by the advanced piano students of Linda Zoolalian will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on June 6 in room 211 of the college’s auditorium.
Peter Green will lead the concert singers in a performance at 4 p.m. on June 9. This off-campus concert will be presented at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 400 Duarte Road, Arcadia. General admission is $15, $10 for students and seniors.
For more information about the music department, visit glendale.edu/music or call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5622 or 5829. The box office opens one hour before each performance.
Annual dance performance slated
The Glendale Community College spring dance concert will be presented in the dance theater in the Sierra Nevada building. The show will feature choreography and performances by students in the dance production classes.
Performances will be at 12:20 and 8 p.m. on May 30, at 8 p.m. on May 31, and at 2 and 8 p.m. on June 1. Admission is free. No children under 5 years old will be admitted. Seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the college’s dance program, visit glendale.edu/dance.
Sense of smell a topic during science lecture
A presentation titled “Engineering the Sense of Smell” will be held at 12:30 p.m. on May 28 in room 177 of the Glendale Community College’s Cimmarusti Science Center.
The speaker will be Will Thrift, a doctoral candidate in materials science and engineering at UC Irvine. He will discuss how modern machine-learning algorithms can be used to recover some of the features of natural olfaction.
Thrift is the author of five journal articles and two patents. He is also a writer for the NPR syndicated radio show and podcast “The Loh Down on Science” on KPCC. Admission is free.
Wendy Grove is the public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.