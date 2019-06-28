Commentary: The time has come to say ‘no’ to Grayson plan and ‘yes’ to renewable energy

If this were not enough, the Grayson plan is a fiscal time bomb. Prices for clean energy are falling so fast that, according to a study published by the Rocky Mountain Institute, it will be cheaper within the next couple of decades to buy new clean energy systems than to keep running existing gas plants. And even if the transition takes a bit longer, California has set a goal for 100% zero carbon energy by 2045. In either case, the current proposal would have residents paying for the Grayson plant long after it has been forced to shut down.