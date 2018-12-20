Commentary: The new year and legislative priorities

Since the gavel struck on the evening of Aug. 31, marking the official end of the 2017-18 legislative session, there have been significant changes to our state’s leadership. As the result of the November election, we have a handful of new assembly members and state senators, new commissioners and directors who will take the helm of some of our most influential agencies and departments, and of course, a new executive administration in Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom. With new leadership, there always come fresh ideas, a reassessment of priorities and new goalposts set for the direction our state will take. And the work has already begun. As of earlier this month, both leadership and the people of our state have made clear what their visions for a better California will be. I’d like to take a moment to fill you in on what we could expect those next big priorities to be.