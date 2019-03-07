Commentary: Trip to D.C. energizes state Assembly delegation

While we have our differences with the current administration, it is crucial that we are able to cooperate and coordinate with the federal government. We had a productive and pleasant meeting with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Undersecretary Jim Hubbard, who is charged with overseeing the U.S. Forest Service, the federal agency responsible for wildfire prevention and recovery. We discussed California’s current efforts to lower wildfire risk, with Hubbard giving a very positive review of our partnership and our state’s practices. Our relationship with federal partners is key to our ability to tackle the challenges wildfires present. Forest lands make up one-third of all land in California. Of that land, 57% is owned and managed by the federal government; state and local governments combined only account for 3%. As the chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee, I look forward to working with the federal government to explore all the options available to develop more effective wildfire mitigation and response efforts.