GCC’s community services program offers one-day trips and tours

Glendale Community College’s community services education program offers day trips to local attractions by way of a deluxe motor coach with experienced tour directors.
Upcoming excursions include the Los Angeles Master Chorale: Festival of Carols at Walt Disney Concert Hall on Saturday.
It will feature a traditional concert of carols sung by one of the most renowned choirs in the world. The 115-member Los Angeles Master Chorale will be accompanied by the hall’s pipe organ for a festive concert featuring traditional favorites, new arrangements and a few audience sing-a-longs.
Architect Frank Gehry designed the Walt Disney Concert Hall to be one of the most acoustically sophisticated concert halls in the world. The tour fee is $99 and will include terrace-level seating.
“Skyspace and Skewers” will be the theme of the Jan. 27 tour. It will be a new tour that pairs two of downtown L.A.’s popular destinations for incredible heights and a Brazilian lunch.
The trip will begin with a ride on the historic Angels Flight, the shortest railway in the world, which was built in 1901 to transport people to the top of Bunker Hill. The trip includes lunch at Fogo de Chão, an authentic Brazilian steakhouse that opened in the downtown location in 2015.
The Brazilian steakhouse tradition begins at the Market Table, where guests can return as many times as they like for items such as fresh seasonal salads, exotic vegetables, imported cheeses, smoked salmon, cured meats and seasonal soup.
Along with authentic Brazilian side dishes, there is continuous table-side service of signature cuts of meat served by the gaucho chefs.
Later in the afternoon, guests visit the U.S. Bank Building, known to Angelenos as Library Tower, for a 70-floor ride up the express elevator to Skyspace L.A., located 1,000 feet above street level.
There are multiple interactive technology exhibits, a 360-degree virtual topography wall featuring L.A.’s points of interest and an infinity mirror.
Guests can proceed to indoor and outdoor viewing areas for sweeping views of Los Angeles. The tour fee is $109. For an extra $8, those so inclined may slide down the 45-foot glass slide on the exterior of the building.
For information about these and other upcoming excursions, go to glendale.edu/cse or call (818) 240-1000, Ext. 5015. Online registration is available.
The single-day tours depart from Glendale Community College’s Verdugo campus on the upper parking lot, which can be entered from Mountain Streeet.
There is a $3 parking fee for the day.
Open registration underway
Open registration is currently underway for the winter 2019 session and will continue through Jan. 4. Winter session will begin Jan. 7.
Open registration for spring 2019 is ongoing until Feb. 14, with the semester starting Feb. 19.
The college application is online and can be found at glendale.edu/apply. Class listings for winter and spring can be found at glendale.edu/schedules. Click on winter or spring to select the desired term.
The college offers a live chat for general application and registration information. Go to the home page and click “live chat.” Financial aid information can be found at glendale.edu/financialaid.
Wendy Grove is public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.