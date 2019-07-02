GCC: Community services at Glendale Community College offers one-day trips

Glendale Community College’s community services education program offers day trips to local attractions by way of an air-conditioned motor coach with tour directors.
Two coastal trips are offered this summer — one to Malibu and the other to San Diego.
On July 20, a two-hour sunset cruise with a champagne toast, hors d’oeuvres and desserts will be held on an 82-foot yacht called the Quiet Heart.
The cruise will provide views of iconic San Diego landmarks. It will also move alongside military vessels and under the Coronado Bridge. In addition, there will be time before the cruise to explore Seaport Village.
The cost is $109 per person.
On July 27, a brunch-included trip to two of the Malibu area’s landmarks — the Getty Villa and Gladstones — will be offered.
The trip will start with brunch at Gladstones, followed in the afternoon by a visit to the Getty Villa, an estate built by oil magnate J. Paul Getty and is a museum dedicated to the study of the arts and cultures of ancient Greece, Rome and Etruria.
The collection has 44,000 Greek, Roman and Etruscan antiquities dating from 6,500 B.C. to 400 A.D.
The cost is $99 per person.
There will be an excursion to a concert performed by the California Philharmonic on Aug. 11 at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles.
The performance is titled “Carmen Goes to the Movies,” featuring the orchestra and opera singers.
The program will include music from the opera “Carmen,” along with classic film music. The excursion will include a pre-concert “Talk with the Maestro,” with conductor Victor Vener. Seating will be terrace level.
The cost is $99 per person.
For information about these and other day trips, visit glendale.edu/cse or call (818) 240-1000, ext. 5015. Online registration is available.
The single-day tours depart from Glendale Community College’s Verdugo campus, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, parking lot C. Enter from Mountain Street. There is a $3 parking fee for the day.
Upcoming trips include Gladys Knight and the Kingdom Choir at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 8, a Santa Barbara shopping day by rail on Sept. 14 and the Solvang Danish Days Festival on Sept. 21.
There are also multi-day tours available. They include trips to Boston, Cape Cod and Newport; Black Hills and Badlands; and Vancouver, Victoria and Seattle.
Free summer workshops available
Terry Bailey, a computer science instructor at Glendale Community College, will lead the new-media workshop series from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays during the school’s summer session in the San Rafael Building, room 313.
The workshops are designed for web developers, software engineers and Glendale Community College entrepreneur students.
They are free and open to the public.
Workshops will include one looking at UX-5 and web-app-device production, building and execution on July 13.
This workshop will address IX (information architecture) and interface design, supporting usability for web and apps, but also devices of any kind.
It will be particularly useful for those seeking careers in manufacturing.
On July 20, a workshop will focus on UX-6 web-app-device management, maintenance and analytics.
The success of web, app and software businesses often relies on evolving analysis of how customers are using their products and services.
Attendees may bring their business ideas and use them to strategize.
Workshops in August will highlight digital marketing and personalized branding for entrepreneurs as well as developing a LinkedIn presence.
Register for a workshop at gccwebdesign.eventbrite.com.
WENDY GROVE is public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.