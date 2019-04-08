On Campus at GCC: Maker Faire returns to Glendale Community College

The fourth annual Maker Faire, sponsored by Glendale Community College’s Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and the college’s Maker Lab, will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27 in the Sierra Vista building on campus.
Artists, craftspeople, scientists, hobbyists, techies, musicians and makers can participate in interactive workshops, attend career lectures by industry speakers and take part in networking opportunities.
The first 150 who register will receive a free T-shirt. A continental breakfast will be available, and there will be a food truck. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested at GCCMF19.Eventbrite.com.
The college is located at 1500 N. Verdugo Road.
Sign up for the food and nutrition conference
The Food and Nutrition Education and Career Pathways Conference and Expo will be held at Glendale Community College from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 10. The event is sponsored by the college’s department of culinary arts, nutrition and hospitality management.
The conference will feature education sessions focused on the various pathways in the fields of food and nutrition. Guest speakers will discuss the successful pursuit of educational and career goals.
Topics will include “The Certified Dietary Manager: The Expert in Food Service Management and Food Safety,” “The Registered Dietitian Nutritionist: Translator of the Sciences of Foods and Nutrition into Practical Solutions for Healthy Living,” and “Extraordinary Impact: a Crash Course in Resilience and Leadership.”
During the expo portion of the event, participants will be served a free lunch and the opportunity for networking with representatives from various industries and universities with transfer programs in foods and nutrition.
The event is free and open to the public.
For information about the college’s programs and the conference and expo, visit glendale.edu/culinary.
Science lecture series will look at public health
Glendale Community College’s science lecture series’ April presentation, called “Outbreaks, Opioids and Obesity,” will be held at 12:30 p.m. on April 23 in room No. 177 in the Cimmarusti Science Center.
The speaker will be Robyn Yano, a clinical research coordinator at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. She will discuss the impact of public health from epidemiology and biostatistics to health management and environmental health. Yano has a master’s degree in public health from Drexel Dornsife School of Public Health.
Admission is free.
Short spring courses begin this month
Six- and eight-week spring classes will begin April 22 at Glendale Community College. Credit courses range in subjects from business to student development. The course listings can be found at glendale.edu/schedules under “Spring 2019.”
Courses include insurance classes, business law, small business development, computer skills and office technology, entrepreneurship, real estate, career planning, speech, Pro Tools, fitness, microeconomics, ethnic studies, history and government, cultural geography, psychology and sociology.
Summer class schedule now available online
The summer class schedule is now available online at glendale.edu/schedules. Priority registration begins April 29 and open registration will start on May 6. Summer classes will begin June 17. Friday is the deadline to apply for admission and be eligible for summer priority registration.
WENDY GROVE is public information coordinator for Glendale Community College.