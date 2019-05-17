Letters to the Editor: City gives up too much public land; City Council could do more for LGBTQ residents

In the morning when I walk to work down Brand I can count 100 cigarette butts on the sidewalk and in the gutter in front of a bar/billiards hall that has two pole-mounted ash trays outside. This establishment has a bouncer who sits on a stool out front. It would be nice if he were given a broom and a bucket for him to police the area, a courtesy this business could contribute to the cleanliness of the city.