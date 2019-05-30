Letters to the Editor: Spondyloarthritis research, animal testing on readers’ minds this week

Some 2.7 million people in the USA have a spondyloarthritis disease. They were likely born with a genetic susceptibility. Spondyloarthritis is a chronic, painful type of arthritis that starts as a child or young adult, is too often life-long, and for many of us leads to permanent damage to the spine and disfigurement. The overall economic burden associated with arthritis is $300 billion annually (2018 CDC public health research). To put this into perspective, the annual economic cost of arthritis surpasses that of tobacco-related health effects, cancer and diabetes.