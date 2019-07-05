Letters to the Editor: Readers cool to ice rink plan, applaud cartoonist’s take

Apropos of the cartoon in the June 29 edition of the Glendale News-Press, how can the Glendale City Council (except for Paula Devine) justify spending nearly $500,000 on an ice rink (that was not well attended when it was in Burbank) while city budget cuts are resulting in the loss of Saturday hours at Casa Verdugo and Library Connection branch libraries and the closure of Montrose and Pacific Park branch libraries on Fridays?