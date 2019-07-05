Letters to the Editor: Readers cool to ice rink plan, applaud cartoonist’s take

Apropos of the cartoon in the June 29 edition of the Glendale News-Press, how can the Glendale City Council (except for Paula Devine) justify spending nearly $500,000 on an ice rink (that was not well attended when it was in Burbank) while city budget cuts are resulting in the loss of Saturday hours at Casa Verdugo and Library Connection branch libraries and the closure of Montrose and Pacific Park branch libraries on Fridays?
Marie Fish
Glendale
***
Thank you News-Press for your editorial cartoonist Bert Ring. He allows me a good laugh when he shows the absurdity of what happens in Glendale at the hands of our city leaders.
The latest is the use of Measure S tax money to fund the holiday ice rink for close to $500,000. This time, though, I could only smile at his June 29 cartoon. I bet the city does not recoup half that amount.
Is this some sort of competition with Burbank’s holiday ice rink located near Glenoaks Boulevard?
Hey, council members, I voted yes to support our infrastructure of police, fire, libraries — not an ice rink. What a bait and switch. I’ve learned my lesson. I’ll never vote for another tax increase again!
Thank you Paula Devine for your “no” vote.
Carol Brusha
Glendale