Mailbag: Readers write on left and right

The roundabout at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Riverdale Drive, part of the Riverdale-Maple Greenway, has not had any “Keep Right” signs on either of its east-west Riverdale Drive approaches for way too many months now.
As a result there are black tire skid marks on both the east and west sides of the curbs of the roundabout, indicating that sometimes drivers can’t adequately see the curbs until it is too late to avoid hitting them.
Attention, Glendale Public Works: Since you’re evidently the local authority that has the responsibility for the presence or absence of such important signs please replace them as soon as possible.
Lest this urgent, safety-first request be misunderstood, I reported this situation to the Public Works desk a few weeks ago myself.
Harvey Pearson
Los Feliz
****
This is in regards to the open letter published Feb. 21 in the Washington Post that was written by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank), our representative in the U.S. Congress. It is very timely for these days.
In part, it reads: “To my Republican colleagues: When the president attacked the independence of the Justice Department by intervening in a case in which he is implicated, you did not speak out. When he attacked the press as the enemy of the people, you again were silent. When he targeted the judiciary, labeling judges and decisions he didn’t like as illegitimate, we heard not a word. And now he comes for Congress, the first branch of government, seeking to strip it of its greatest power, that of the purse.”
I couldn't agree more. My thanks to Schiff for his courage and determination to protect our democracy and the Constitution.
Schiff further wrote: “If we cannot rise to the defense of our democracy now, in the face of a plainly unconstitutional aggrandizement of presidential power, what hope can we have that we will do so with the far greater decisions that could be yet to come?”
This paragraph gives us plenty to think about, regardless of party affiliation.
Caro Avanessian
President
Glendale Democratic Club