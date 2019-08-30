St. Francis football relies on defense to notch win over Mira Costa

A first half of big offensive plays and scoring gave way to a sluggish defensive stalemate for the St. Francis High football team in its season opener versus Mira Costa at Friedman Field.

While the style of play changed, the outcome remained the same as the Golden Knights nursed a two-point halftime advantage into a 23-21 victory Friday evening.

With the triumph, St. Francis avenged a 27-22 setback to Mira Costa (0-2) in Manhattan Beach last season that snapped the Golden Knights’ streak of 10 consecutive season-opening victories.

“Our defense played a lot better in the second half,” said St. Francis coach Jim Bonds, whose team won the takeaway battle, 3-0. “I thought they played well in the first half, but they were just put in tough situations.”

Friday night marked victory No. 1 for St. Francis quarterback Jack Clougherty, who completed 20 of 32 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns. The junior hooked up frequently with receiver Bryson Reeves, who finished with 10 receptions for 128 yards and one key interception.

Clougherty watched as his defense made two important fourth-quarter stands in a scoreless second half.

St. Francis' Max Garrison stiff arms and gets around for a long run against Mira Costa's Jackson Fischer

The Mustangs’ best chance to pull ahead came after they forced a St. Francis turnover on downs at the Golden Knights’ 25 with 10:25 left.

Mira Costa reached the St. Francis red zone before Reeves intercepted a wayward pass from Mira Costa quarterback Sam Whitney, who completed 19 of 29 passes for 230 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Reeves picked off the pass at the 3-yard line and returned the ball 23 yards with 6:37 remaining.

St. Francis eventually punted back to Mira Costa, which took over for the final time at its 20 with 32 seconds left. The Mustangs reached the St. Francis 48 before turning the ball over on a busted hook-and-ladder play.

St. Francis’ special teams also came up big as Evan Jernegan blocked what would have been a go-ahead 33-yard field goal at 5:32 in the third quarter.

“We relied on both our defense and offense tonight and we can do that pretty equal,” Clougherty said.

St. Francis' quarterback Jack Clougherty passes downfield against Mira Costa

A first half of surges saw St. Francis take a 23-21 lead at halftime after scoring the last nine points of the second quarter.

Jake Smith put the Golden Knights ahead with a 37-yard field goal with 4.7 seconds remaining, which came after Clougherty hit tight end Tanner Tomko on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 1:25 left in the first half. The Golden Knights missed the subsequent extra-point try.

Before that run, Mira Costa scored 14 consecutive points to take a 21-14 lead.

Bruising running back Kage Geoghegan punched in a one-yard touchdown that was followed by a Golden Knights’ gaffe.

St. Francis’ lone first-half three-and-out resulted in a low snap to the punter, who caught the ball by taking a knee. The play resulted in a dead ball at the St. Francis 12 and possession for the Mustangs.

Whitney immediately connected on a 12-yard scoring lob to receiver Jackson Fischer with 3:32 left in the first half as the visitors led, 21-14.

The Mustangs scored first on a 16-yard scoring pass from Whitney to Thomas Southey as they led, 7-0, after one quarter.

St. Francis jumped ahead, 14-7, on a 30-yard fade from Clougherty to Jernegan and a three-yard touchdown plunge from Kevin Armstead, who carried 20 times for 71 yards and one score.

Defensive back Mayze Bryant also nabbed an interception for St. Francis.

