Offensive woes continue for Glendale football in loss to San Gabriel

It’s certainly been a pain-staking process for the Glendale High football team to generate offense.

Three weeks into the season and the Nitros continue to search for ways to make things happen when they have the ball.

Glendale lacked sizzle, mustering just 78 yards of offense en route to a 33-6 nonleague home loss against San Gabriel on Friday night at Moyse Field.

“We’re trying to put things together and it’s been tough a lot of the time,” Glendale second-year coach Cary Harris said. “We did a good job moving the ball throughout most of the first half and our offensive line did a good blocking.

“In the second half, we just couldn’t get much going and San Gabriel started fast with the ball in the second half. We just have to find ways to improve with the ball.”

Glendale played without starting quarterback Juan Estrada, who sustained an undisclosed injury Saturday during Glendale’s 33-3 nonleague road defeat against La Cañada.

Keirson Florita started in place of Estrada and engineered a nice drive during Glendale’s second possession.

Florita tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ethan Aldrete in the back of the end zone to give the Nitros (1-2) a 6-0 lead with 5:28 remaining in the second quarter. It was Florita’s first pass attempt and gave the Nitros, who have lost two games in a row, a jolt.

However, Florita attempted just two passes.

The Matadors (1-2) knotted the score at 6 with 19 seconds to go in the first half on a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Maximiano Castillo (four total touchdowns) to William Velasco.

“I think we felt good about the way we played in the first half, though we had a couple of face-mask penalties that kept their drive going late in the half,” Harris said.

The Matadors took charge early in the third quarter to pull away.

San Gabriel took a 12-6 lead on an eight-yard run by running back Ives Morales with eight minutes to go in the third quarter.

On the ensuing possession, Glendale fumbled at its 4-yard line and the ball was recovered by Velasco. On the next play, San Gabriel made it 19-6 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Castillo to Shawn Campbell with 6:03 to go in the quarter.

Castillo scored on a one-yard run to give the Matadors a 26-6 cushion with 26 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Matadors wrapped up the scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Castillo (13 of 17 for 178 yards) to Velasco with 3:28 left in the fourth quarter.

Glendale running back Leo Cordova finished with 30 yards rushing in seven carries.

The Nitros committed three turnovers.

Glendale will wrap up nonleague action with a road game against Capistrano Valley Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday before beginning Pacific League play with a home contest against Burroughs at 7 p.m. Sept. 20.

“It’s another short week to prepare,” Harris said. “We have to learn from watching film and take responsibility.”

