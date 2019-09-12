News-Press Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley girls’ tennis rolls past Burroughs

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 16, Burroughs 2: Visiting Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League victory Thursday.

The Falcons (2-1, 2-0 in league) received three wins from singles player Melissa Rosa Muradoglu, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

Arcadia 16, Hoover 2: Hoover fell Thursday in a Pacific League road match.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 17, Eagle Rock 7: St. Francis (7-1) rolled to a nonleague win Thursday.

Glendale 14, Birmingham 11: Glendale (3-3) earned a nonleague victory Thursday.

El Segundo 16, Hoover 9: Hakop Ansuryan finished with four goals for the Tornadoes in a nonlkeague road defeat Thursday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

St. Monica Academy d. Sequoyah, 25-8, 25-6, 25-18: Host St. Monica posted an International League-opening win Thursday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.

The Crusaders improved to 11-7.

Holy Family d. Bishop Conaty-Loretto, 25-23, 25-21, 25-15: The Gaels earned an Horizon League home win Thursday at Maple Park.

Holy Family is 4-7, 1-1 in league.

Arcadia d. Hoover, 25-6, 25-12, 25-18: Hoover dropped a Pacific League road match Thursday.

The Tornadoes dipped to 1-5, 1-3 in league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League match No. 3: Crescenta Valley finished fourth and Glendale fifth at Wednesday event at Santa Anita Golf Course in Arcadia.

The Falcons shot a 320 and the Nitros didn’t have enough players to field a full lineup. Eliana Kim had a 12-over-par 49 for Crescenta Valley.

Arcadia took first with a 203, followed by Burbank (217) and Burroughs (261).

