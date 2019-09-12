Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale Community College vs. Pasadena City College

GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. PASADENA CITY COLLEGE

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Robinson Stadium (Pasadena City College)

RECORDS: Glendale is 0-1; Pasadena is 1-0

LAST WEEK: Glendale lost 27-21 to Antelope Valley; Pasadena defeated College of the Desert, 22-13

OUTLOOK: In their loss to Antelope Valley, Vaqueros starting quarterback Nathan Eldridge finished with seven of 21 passing for 91 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while quarterback Jorge Amaya came into the game in the fourth quarter and recorded 100 yards and a touchdown on an eight-of-15 passing effort. Receiver Jalen Lawrence caught three touchdown passes on eight receptions for 109 yards and Hoover High graduate Quran Bouldin and Christian Alvarez each intercepted a pass. Pasadena quarterback Edward Norton threw one touchdown pass and receiver Dyllan Wright scored on a two-yard touchdown catch in its win. Lancers kicker Edson Zamarron made good on a pair of field goals, one from 37 yards and the other from 30.

SOMETHING INTERESTING: GCC last beat PCC, 25-3, in 2016. Since then, the Vaqueros have been outscored, 79-21, in a two-game losing streak to the Lancers.