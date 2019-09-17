News-Press Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart volleyball downs Notre Dame

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-13: Peyton DeJardin finished with 22 digs and 12 kills Tuesday to spark host Flintridge Sacred Heart to a Mission League victory.

The Tologs (7-1, 2-0 in league) got 39 assists from Ellie Lund, 18 kills from Emma Willingham and 14 digs from Caitlin Du.

Crescenta Valley d. Burbank, 25-27, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18: Crescenta Valley notched a Pacific League road win Tuesday.

The Falcons are 4-1 in league.

Flintridge Prep d. Mayfield, 25-27, 25-22, 25-18, 18-25, 15-12: Jada Gritton had 20 kills Tuesday to lift host Flintridge Prep to a Prep League win.

The Rebels improved to 9-1, 2-1 in league.

Holy Family d. San Gabriel Mission, 25-2, 25-5, 25-8: Pollyanna Tucker finished with seven kills, five aces and three digs to propel visiting Holy Family to an Horizon League win.

The Gaels (2-1 in league) received 29 assists and four aces from Gabriela Martinez and seven kills, eight digs and four aces from Meghann Velasquez.

St. Monica Academy d. Waverly, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11: The Crusaders recorded an International League home win Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.

Arcadia d. Glendale, 25-13, 25-8, 25-11: Host Glendale lost a Pacific League match Tuesday.

The Nitros are 1-4 in league.

Pasadena d. Hoover, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20: Hoover fell in a Pacific League road match Tuesday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 13, Burbank 5: Crescenta Valley rolled to a Pacific League road win Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 3-1, 3-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 12, Marshall Fundamanetal 6: Flintridge Prep won a nonleague home match Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

Flintridge Prep’s Esme Nix won, 6-0, 6-3, 6-2. Flintridge Prep’s doubles team of Jackie Hsu and Sophie Haddad won, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Hoover 14, Pasadena 4: The visiting Tornadoes notched a Pacific League victory Thursday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 13, Sierra Canyon 5: Flintridge Sacred Heart picked up a nonleague road win Tuesday at Cal State Northridge.

Arcadia 14, Glendale 4: Glendale dropped a Pacific League home match Tuesday.

La Cañada 13, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 5: The Tologs fell Monday in a nonleague match at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Glendale 10, Granada Hills 5: Glendale (5-3) notched a nonleague road win Tuesday.

San Marino 11, Flintridge Prep 6: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a nonleague match.

Temple City 15, Hoover 8: Hakop Ansuryan had three goals Tuesday for Hoover in a nonleague home defeat.

St. Francis 23, Mark Keppel 0: Visiting St. Francis earned a nonleague victory Monday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League match No. 4: Crescenta Valley finished fourth in Wednesday’s event with a 319 at Hansen Dam Golf Course in Pacoima. Glendale didn’t have enough players to field a team.

Crescenta Valley was led by Eliana Kim, who shot a 22-over-par 58.

Arcadia finished first with a 208, followed by Burbank (217) and Burroughs (250).

Marlborough 243, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 289: The Tologs lost a Mission League match Tuesday at Wilshire Country Club.

Kiko Mu had a 16-over-par 52 for Flintridge Sacred Heart.

MEN’S SOCCER

Glendale Community College 2, Santa Barbara City College 0: Host Glendale (3-4) registered a nonconference win Tuesday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Victor Valley College 5, Glendale Community College 1: Glendale (3-3) lost a nonconference road match Tuesday.