Weekly Football Previews: Thacher vs Prep; CV vs. Pasadena; Burroughs vs. Glendale; St. Francis vs. Saugus

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. THACHER

•WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Flintridge Prep

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 2-0; the Toads are 1-0

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep had bye; Thacher defeated Orcutt Academy, 42-14

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man action, Flintridge Prep last played Sept. 6, when it coasted to a 55-8 road win versus Sage Hill. Sage Hill eliminated Flintridge Prep in the first round of the playoffs last season. Flintridge Prep quarterback Max Gitlin completed 13 of 20 passes for 118 yards and four touchdowns versus one interception, while receiver Ben Grable caught four passes for 18 yards and three scores in the latest meeting with Sage Hill. Thacher began its season Friday with a convincing nonleague home win. Flintridge Prep recorded a 65-64 victory against Thacter last season. In its two games, the Rebels have outscored their opponents, 113-16.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Flintridge Prep will look to begin a season with three straight victories for the third time in the last four seasons. It joined the eight-man level in 2016.

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. PASADENA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Pasadena High

•RECORDS: The Falcons are 3-0; the Bulldogs are 3-0

•LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Redondo Union, 21-7; Pasadena had bye

•OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley enters Pacific League play on a roll and ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division X behind Segerstrom, after turning back Redondo Union on the road Friday. Crescenta Valley held a 6-0 halftime lead. The Falcons extended their lead to 21-0 in the fourth quarter before yielding a touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Crescenta Valley quarterback Chase Center rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns in 16 carries and running back running back Maximus Grant had 121 yards rushing and one touchdown in 16 carries. Improved Pasadena has outscored its opponents, 146-14, this season. The Bulldogs have beaten St. Genevieve (28-7), Maranatha (41-7) and Pioneer (77-0) before enjoying the bye. Pasadena took fifth in league last season, reaching the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division XI playoffs.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley, which placed third in league last season behind Arcadia and Burbank, has won seven games in a row against Pasadena. Crescenta Valley last lost to Pasadena, 53-41, in 2011.

GLENDALE VS. BURROUGHS

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Glendale High

•RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-3; the Indians are 4-0

•LAST WEEK: Glendale lost, 36-7, to Capistrano Valley Christian; Burroughs defeated Harvard-Westlake, 38-21

•OUTLOOK: Glendale will begin Pacific League competition looking to end a three-game losing skid after opening the season with a win against Mendez. The hobbled Nitros, who played without eight starters against Capistrano Valley Christian on Thursday, continue to struggle on offense. Glendale avoided being shut out when it received a 46-yard touchdown run from Dennis Perez with a little more than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter. Glendale quarterback Kierson Florita completed four of eight passes for 31 yards and two interceptions. Running back Matthew Quiroz had 56 yards rushing in six carries for the Nitros, who have have scored just 16 points in their last three games. Under second-year coach Rand Holdren, Burroughs continues to achieve success, as it went unbeaten in nonleague games against Hueneme (59-18), Victor Valley (46-12) La Palma Kennedy (41-24) and Harvard-Westlake (38-21). Against Harvard-Westlake on Friday, visiting Burroughs wrapped up its first undefeated nonleague schedule this century. No Indians squad had won more than two games to open a season this century. Burroughs will look to stay on track in its final contest of a three-game road swing. Burroughs received an impressive performance from quarterback Nick Garcia, as he completed 22 of 33 passes for 253 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while rushing nine times for 105 yards and another score. Receiver Carson Cardenaz caught 13 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns, and had one interception and knocked down two passes at outside linebacker after not playing last season to focus on basketball.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale hasn’t beaten Burroughs since Burroughs joined the Pacific League in 2006, a stretch of 13 contests.

ST. FRANCIS VS. SAUGUS

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: College of the Canyons

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 2-1; the Centurions are 3-1

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Westlake, 41-35; Saugus defeated Thousand Oaks, 50-10

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis has played three close nonleague games to start its season. St. Francis bested Mira Costa (23-21) and Damien (28-21 in overtime) before racing visiting Westlake on Friday. Receiver Bryson Reeves had three touchdowns for St. Francis. Reeves scored on a four-yard run in the first quarter and hauled in a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jack Clougherty in the second quarter. Running back Kevin Armstead led St. Francis on the ground as he gained 184 yards in 22 carries with two touchdowns. St. Francis figures to receive another stiff test from Saugus. The Centurions rolled to an easy nonleague road win against Thousand Oaks on Friday. Junior quarterback Colton FitzGerald had two rushing touchdowns and tossed three touchdown passes.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis posted a 17-13 nonleague home win against Saugus last season at Friedman Field.

