News-Press Sports Roundup: Flintridge Prep girls’ tennis rolls to nonleague win

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Flintridge Prep 16, Milken Community 2: The visiting Rebels (3-1) cruised to a nonleague win Thursday at Van Nuys Tennis Ranch.

Mayfield 10, Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 8: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart fell short in a nonleague match Thursday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

Burbank 13, Hoover 5: The host Tornadoes dropped a Pacific League match Thursday.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley d. Muir, 25-3, 25-5, 25-5: Crescenta Valley cruised to a Pacific League home win Thursday.

The Falcons (20-8, 5-1 in league) finished with 26 aces, including 15 from Cadie Carlson.

Burbank d. Hoover, 23-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17: The Tornadoes fell Thursday in a Pacific League home match.

Advertisement

L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus d. Holy Family, 25-21, 25-20, 25-19: Holy Family lost an Horizon League home match Thursday at Maple Park.

The Gaels are 10-8, 2-2 in league.

St. Monica Academy d. Glendale Adventist Academy, 25-16, 28-26, 25-14: Visiting St. Monica earned a nonleague victory Wednesday.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Glendale 29, Kennedy 1: Visiting Glendale (5-3) rolled to a nonleague victory Thursday.

