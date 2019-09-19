Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale Community College vs. Moorpark College

The Glendale Community College football team will take on Moorpark at 6 p.m. Saturday in a nonconference road contest.
By Vincent Nguyen
Sep. 19, 2019
10:53 AM
GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. MOORPARK COLLEGE

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Griffin Stadium (Moorpark College)

RECORDS: Glendale is 0-2; Moorpark is 0-2

LAST WEEK: Glendale lost, 35-7, to Pasadena; Moorpark lost, 62-30, to Cerritos

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros started their road game against Pasadena on a high note, scoring first when running back and St. Francis graduate Elijah Washington rushed for a three-yard touchdown. However, from there, the Lancers made the proper adjustments to hold the Vaqueros scoreless. Washington totaled 36 yards in 14 carries and starting quarterback Nathan Eldridge finished 10 of 15 passing for 57 yards. Second-half quarterback Jorge Amaya completed eight of 20 passes for 85 yards. The Vaqueros will hit the road again for a matchup against the Raiders. In the Moorpark’s loss to Cerritos, quarterback Trae Johnson threw for three touchdowns and 207 yards with a seven-of-10 effort, while starting quarterback Isaiah Johnson completed 10 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Four receivers scored for Moorpark. Blake Batarse caught a 72-yard touchdown pass, Reece Smith scored a touchdown on two receptions for 70 yards, Zach Jones finished with 42 yards and a touchdown on two catches and Dupree Fuller had a five-yard touchdown catch.

SOMETHING INTERESTING: Last year, Moorpark and Glendale began the season with two straight defeats, but the Raiders were triumphant in a 24-19 win. This is the teams’ second meeting in the last four years.

Vincent Nguyen is a sports reporter for the Times Community News/North – the Burbank Leader, Glendale News-Press, and the La Canada Valley Sun. He previously covered high school sports for the Southern California News Group in the San Gabriel Valley for three years. Nguyen graduated from California State University, Northridge and was the sports editor for the school’s student publication, The Sundial. A proud Pasadena native, Nguyen deems himself In-N-Out’s biggest fan and bathes in gallons of coffee on a daily basis.
