Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale Community College vs. Moorpark College

GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. MOORPARK COLLEGE

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Griffin Stadium (Moorpark College)

RECORDS: Glendale is 0-2; Moorpark is 0-2

Advertisement

LAST WEEK: Glendale lost, 35-7, to Pasadena; Moorpark lost, 62-30, to Cerritos

OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros started their road game against Pasadena on a high note, scoring first when running back and St. Francis graduate Elijah Washington rushed for a three-yard touchdown. However, from there, the Lancers made the proper adjustments to hold the Vaqueros scoreless. Washington totaled 36 yards in 14 carries and starting quarterback Nathan Eldridge finished 10 of 15 passing for 57 yards. Second-half quarterback Jorge Amaya completed eight of 20 passes for 85 yards. The Vaqueros will hit the road again for a matchup against the Raiders. In the Moorpark’s loss to Cerritos, quarterback Trae Johnson threw for three touchdowns and 207 yards with a seven-of-10 effort, while starting quarterback Isaiah Johnson completed 10 of 18 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. Four receivers scored for Moorpark. Blake Batarse caught a 72-yard touchdown pass, Reece Smith scored a touchdown on two receptions for 70 yards, Zach Jones finished with 42 yards and a touchdown on two catches and Dupree Fuller had a five-yard touchdown catch.

SOMETHING INTERESTING: Last year, Moorpark and Glendale began the season with two straight defeats, but the Raiders were triumphant in a 24-19 win. This is the teams’ second meeting in the last four years.