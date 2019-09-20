Crescenta Valley football recovers to earn league win against Pasadena

The Crescenta Valley High football team surged into its Pacific League opener Friday evening

The Falcons were riding the momentum of a perfect start in its three nonleague contests and looked to stay unbeaten when it faced a host Pasadena team that has also enjoyed its share of early season success.

Sebastian Deleon ran for three touchdowns to lead visiting Crescenta Valley to a 28-17 come from behind victory over Pasadena on Friday.

Both teams came into the opening contest of the Pacific League with undefeated records.

Pasadena (3-1) struck early as it built a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Akil Andrews caught a 24-yard touchdown pass from Dante Coronel and Au’dante Bailey scored on a one-yard plunge for the Bulldogs.

Starting running Back Maximus Grant went out early with a concussion for Crescenta Valley (4-0).

Deleon scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to knot the score at 14-14 at halftime.

Deleon carried 11 times for 76 yards and James Cho added 189 yards in 21 carries for the Falcons. Cho’s 37-yard scamper set up Deleon’s 11-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to provide the margin of victory.

Pasadena took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter on a 24-yard field goal by Fernando Simental.

Coronel completed 15 out of 30 passes for 186 yards and one touchdown. Andrews caught six passes for 127 yards and one touchdown. Bailey carried 12 times for 80 yards and one touchdown.

“Because of injuries, these were my first carries. I’m happy we won because James Cho set up all the momentum.” Delon said.

Chase Center completed two of five passes for 16 yards and carried 12 times for 22 yards and one touchdown.

The Cresennta Valley defense came up big in the fourth quarter as it thwarted two potential Bulldog scoring opportunities.

Logan Tourville sacked Coronel on fourth down deep in Falcons territory midway through the period. PJ Weinmann intercepted a Coronel pass in the end zone with 1:31 seconds left to seal the victory. It was the only turnover of the game by either team.

“We felt like we saw on tape things we could exploit with different formations. We had to find out what we were made of with Maximus going down with a concussion but James and the offensive line imposed their will.” Crescenta Valley coach Hudson Gossard said.

Crescenta Valley made an early statement in the Pacific League with the win as their ground game worn down the Bulldogs.

Cho came up big after not getting a single carry last week.

