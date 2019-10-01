News-Press Sports Roundup: Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy tennis stays perfect in league

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 16, Notre Dame Academy 2: Flintridge Sacred Heart coasted to a Sunshine League home win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Tologs improved to 4-4, 2-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: Flintridge Prep earned a Prep League home win Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-2, 1-1 in league.

Glendale 12, Burbank 6: Host Glendale posted a Pacific League victory Tuesday.

The Nitros are 4-2 in league.

Crescenta Valley 15, Hoover 3: Crescenta Valley notched a Pacific League home win Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 5-2, 5-1 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

St. Francis 22, Pioneer 4: St. Francis (13-2) coasted to a nonleague road victory Tuesday.

Chadwick 16, Flintridge Prep 8: Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League road match.

Loyola 18, St. Francis 3: The visiting Golden Knights fell Saturday in a Mission League match.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Crescenta Valley d. Glendale, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16: Sydney Postelwait had six aces and Cadie Carlson had 14 assists and five aces Tuesday to propel the visiting Falcons to a Pacific League win.

Crescenta Valley (8-1 in league) got seven kills each from Emma Glaza and Jamie Santos.

Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-15, 25-11, 25-14: Peyton DeJardin had nine kills and Katherine Collins added six on Tuesday for the visiting Tologs in a Mission League match.

Caitlin Du contributed 11 digs for Flintridge Sacred Heart (18-9, 2-3 in league.

Burroughs d. Hoover, 25-11, 25-21, 25-17: The Tornadoes fell in the Pacific League match at home Tuesday.

Flintridge Prep d. San Marino, 19-25, 25-21, 20-10, 25-14: Visiting Flintridge Prep earned a nonleague victory Monday.

La Salle d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-19, 25-16: The Tologs fell Saturday in the championship match of the Crescenta Valley Tournament. The Tologs went 8-`1 in the two-day event.

Crescenta Valley d. Newbury Park, 25-22: The Falcons captured the tournament’s Silver Division championship Saturday and finished the two-day event at 8-1.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Bakersfield College 2, Glendale Community College 2: The host Vaqueros began Western State Conference South Division play with a tie Tuesday.

Glendale (4-4-1) received first-half goals from Brenna Larisch and Ani Krikorian.