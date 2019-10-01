Weekly Football Previews: Glendale vs. Arcadia; CV vs. Burbank; St. Francis vs. Mayfair; Prep vs. Avalon

GLENDALE VS. ARCADIA

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

•WHERE: Glendale High

•RECORDS: The Nitros are 1-5, 0-2 in Pacific League; the Apaches are 2-3, 0-1 in Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Glendale forfeited against Muir; Arcadia defeated Compton Centennial, 41-9

•OUTLOOK: Glendale decided Sept. 23 to forfeit last Friday’s Pacific League game against host Muir, citing a lack of healthy players. The Nitros have lost five straight games since opening the season with a nonleague win versus Mendez. Glendale last competed Sept. 20, when it suffered a 49-6 league home loss against Burroughs. The Nitros were without eight starters and didn’t have enough players to field a full team leading to the forfeit. Arcadia won the league championship by going unbeaten before falling in the CIF Southern Section Division VIII title game against Kaiser last season. The Apaches, who are now in Division VII and are coached by former Hoover coach Andrew Policky, rolled to a home nonleague win against Centennial on Friday.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale’s last victory against Arcadia occurred in 2014, when it posted a 28-14 win.

CRESCENTA VALLEY VS. BURBANK

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Glendale High

•RECORDS: The Falcons are 5-0, 2-0 in Pacific League; the Bulldogs are 3-3, 2-0 in Pacific League

•LAST WEEK: Crescenta Valley defeated Burroughs, 42-19; Burbank defeated Pasadena, 39-21

•OUTLOOK: Crescenta Valley, ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division X, will play the second of two meetings against a Burbank-based schools after rolling past host Burroughs on Friday. Crescenta Valley quarterback Chase Center rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns in 16 carries and completed six of 12 passes for 103 yards. Running back Maximus Grant had 11 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns and receiver Colby Rees caught four passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Burbank is trying to win its second league title in the last three years and have shown tremendous signs of improvement after playing a difficult nonleague schedule that included games against Moorpark, Golden Valley, Orange Vista and Hart. The Bulldogs have since posted lopsided league victories versus Arcadia, the defending league champion, and Pasadena. On Thursday against visiting Pasadena, Burbank, No. 8 in Division VII, registered 422 yards of offense and had five players reach the end zone for touchdowns. Quarterback Aram Araradian tossed two touchdowns. He completed 14 of 24 passes for 256 yards. Receiver Brandon Pena caught nine passes for 189 yards and a touchdown and receiver Ben Burnham, who had a record-breaking performance versus against Arcadia, had four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown. Bulldogs running back Isaac Glover scored two touchdowns in 29 carries for 142 yards.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: Crescenta Valley, Burbank and Muir are all undefeated in league. Burbank will face Muir on Oct. 11 and Crescenta Valley will meet Muir on Oct. 25.

ST. FRANCIS VS. MAYFAIR

•WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: St. Francis High

•RECORDS: The Golden Knights are 4-1; the Monsoons are 2-4

•LAST WEEK: St. Francis defeated Harvard-Westlake, 56-7; Mayfair defeated Gahr, 42-10

•OUTLOOK: St. Francis has won two straight games, thanks in part to forcing five turnovers in that stretch and converting four of them into touchdowns. Matthew Buntich recovered a fumble and Mikey Kane intercepted a pass in the first half and the Golden Knights cashed in on both miscues to build a huge lead against Harvard-Westlake on Friday. Playing just the first half, St. Francis quarterback Jack Clougherty completed 10 of 12 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Buntich caught two touchdown passes. Running back Kevin Armstead rushed for 108 yards in 13 carries and one touchdown, all in the first half. Bryson Reeves caught a touchdown pass and returned a punt 50 yards for a touchdown for the Golden Knights, who are in the Angelus League. Mayfair, a member of the Suburban League, scored 21 second-half points to build a 21-7 lead against visiting Gahr on Friday. The Monsoons had lost three games in a row to Mira Costa, Santa Margarita and Warren. Mayfair is averaging 29.6 points per contest.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: St. Francis has allowed seven points in each of its last two contests.

FLINTRIDGE PREP VS. AVALON

•WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday

•WHERE: Avalon High

•RECORDS: The Rebels are 4-0; the Lancers are 2-2

•LAST WEEK: Flintridge Prep defeated Cate, 48-26; Avalon defeated La Verne Lutheran, 56-0

•OUTLOOK: In eight-man competition, Flintridge Prep will make a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island to face Avalon for its nonleague contest. The Rebels, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division I, turned in another impressive performance in their nonleague road game versus Cate on Saturday. Flintridge Prep quarterback Max Gitlin completed 21 of 33 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Zach Kim had nine catches for for 185 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception. Receiver Ben Grable contributed six receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Flintridge Prep running back Alexander Payne scored a rushing touchdown and had 20 carries for 96 yards and Kevin Ashworth had 12 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown to bolster the ground attack. Avalon, a member of the Express League, built a 24-0 lead at the end of the first quarter and coasted against La Verne Lutheran on Saturday. It ended a two-game losing streak for Avalon, which had lost to El Cajon Foothills Christian (40-36) and Amino Robinson (60-28). The Lancers have scored 193 points and yielded 114. Avalon is led by senior quarterback Antonio Ramos, who has passed for more than 1,000 yards. He’s accrued 16 total touchdowns, 10 via passing.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: All four teams in the Prep League — Flintridge Prep, Chadwick, Milken Community and Windward — are a combined 15-0.