Sports Roundup: Glendale, Crescenta Valley girls’ tennis earn league wins

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 16, Pasadena 2: The Falcons cruised to a Pacific League win Thursday.

Crescenta Valley improved to 6-2, 6-1 in league.

Glendale 14, Burroughs 4: Host Glendale clinched a playoff berth Thursday with a Pacific League victory.

The Nitros are 5-2 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 16, Louisville 2: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart earned a Sunshine League win Thursday.

The Tologs improved to 5-4, 3-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 13, Mayfield 5: The Rebels posted a Prep League road victory Thursday.

Flintridge Prep is 4-3, 1-2 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hoover 16, Arcadia 10: Hoover began Pacific League action Thursday with a home victory.

Burroughs 13, Crescenta Valley 6: Crescenta Valley lost a Pacific League road match Thursday.

The Falcons are 1-1 in league.

Culver City 9, Glendale 4: Glendale (7-8) fell Thursday in a nonleague road match.

St. Francis 21, Taft 5: St. Francis (14-2) posted a nonleague home win Wednesday at San Fernando pool.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Holy Family d. San Gabriel Mission, 25-11, 25-4, 25-10: The Gaels posted an Horizon League home win Thursday at Maple Park.

Holy Family (14-8, 6-2 in league) received 21 digs, 13 kills and three aces from Meghann Velasquez, 24 digs and three aces from Amy Camacho and nine kills and three blocks from Maely Lopez.

Crescenta Valley d. Pasadena, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22: The host Falcons picked up a Pacific League win Thursday.

Crescenta Valley (9-1 in league) received 15 kills and 10 digs from Jamie Santos and 10 kills and 16 digs from Lizzy Kerman.

Providence d. Flintridge Prep, 25-20, 25-20, 25-15: The host Rebels fell Thursday in a Prep League home match.

Flintridge Prep dipped to 12-5, 4-5 in league.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-9, 25-10, 25-18: Flintridge Sacred Heart dropped a Mission League road match Thursday.

The Tologs dipped to 18-10, 2-4 in league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 264, Alemany 334: The Tologs won a Mission League match Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Flintridge Sacred Heart received a nine-over-par 45 from Kiko Mu.

Crescenta Valley, Glendale in Pacific League match: The Falcons took fourth with a 313 on Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

Eliana Kim led Crescenta Valley with a 55, followed by a 63 from Angie Agahasi, 64 from Katie Bernabe, 65 from Sofia Reddersdorf and a 66 from Nina Yalung.

Glendale got 65s from Nicole Sermanukyan and Nikki Harrigan and 66s from Arpi Stepanyan and Gabby Aghajanian.

Arcadia won with a 204, followed by Burbank (214), Burroughs (254).

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Glendale Community College d. West L.A. College, 27-29, 25-20, 25-12, 25-9: The host Vaqueros picked up a Western State Conference South Division victory Wednesday.

Glendale improved to 5-7, 2-1 in the division.