Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale college vs. West L.A. College

GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. WEST LOS ANGELES COLLEGE

•WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

•WHERE: Sartoris Field (Glendale College)

•RECORDS: Glendale is 0-4; West Los Angeles is 1-3

•LAST WEEK: Glendale lost, 50-24, to Mount San Jacinto; West L.A. lost to Allan Hancock, 42-23

•OUTLOOK: The Vaqueros ground game made an impact in last week’s loss. Running back Tre Fugate finished with two touchdowns and 73 yards in nine carries and Elijah Washington tallied 114 yards in 19 carries. Quarterback Nathan Eldridge, who came on in the second half, scored on a one-yard run and rushed for 95 yards in seven carries. West L.A. was led by quarterback Matt Garcia, who completed seven of eight passes for 177 yards and a touchdown against Allan Hancock. The Wildcats received rushing efforts from Terrance Raynor, who scored one touchdown in 10 carries and had 60 yards and backs Maurice Smith and Desmond Newkirk each finished with touchdown. Garcia’s go-to receiver was Cajon Lakes, who caught five receptions for 144 yards and a touchdown.

•SOMETHING INTERESTING: The Vaqueros’ accumulated a season-high 279 yards rushing against Mt. San Jacinto. In each of Glendale’s first three games of the season, the Vaqueros didn’t even reach the 100-yard mark. It was also the most points they have scored this season.