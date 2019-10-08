News-Press Sports Roundup: Crescenta Valley boys’ water polo gets past Burbank

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Crescenta Valley 10, Burbank 8: Crescenta Valley earned a Pacific League home victory Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 2-0 in league.

Hoover 19, Pasadena 11: Vedi Gharibian finished with four goals Tuesday to lift Hoover to a Pacific League road win.

The Tornadoes, who won league last season, received two goals apiece from Hakop Ansuryan, Levon Harutyunyan, Patrick Hagnazarian and Branden Babaei.

Hoover is 2-0 in league.

Flintridge Prep 13, Pasadena Poly 5: Flintridge Prep notched a Prep League road win Tuesday.

Arcadia 7, Glendale 6: Glendale fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road match.

The Nitros dipped to 1-1 in league.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

St. Monica Academy d. Le Lycee, 25-12, 22-25, 25-11, 25-17: St. Monica registered an International League win Tuesday at New Revelation Baptist Church in Pasadena.

The Crusaders improved to 17-8, 5-0 in league.

L.A. Sacred Heart of Jesus d. Holy Family, 25-12, 25-18, 25-15: Holy Family lost an Horizon League road match Tuesday.

The Gaels dipped to 14-9, 6-3 in league.

Arcadia d. Hoover, 25-8, 25-15, 25-10: Host Hoover lost a Pacific League match Tuesday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Mayfield, 25-18, 26-24, 25-18: Peyton DeJardin finished with 14 kills, 15 digs and four aces Monday to power visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart (19-10) to a nonleague victory.

The Tologs received 36 assists from Ellie Lund, 12 digs from Caitlin Du and 11 kills from Emma Willingham.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 15, Burroughs 3: Crescenta Valley (7-1 in league) cruised to a Pacific League home win Tuesday.

Arcadia 17, Hoover 1: Visiting Hoover (1-7 in league) fell Tuesday in a Pacific League road match.

Westridge 14, Flintridge Prep 4: Host Flintridge Prep dropped a Prep League match Monday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-4, 1-3 in league.

MEN’S SOCCER

Glendale Community College 2, Victor Valley College 0: Wilmer Bonilla and Daniel Meza-Gonzalez each scored one goal in the first half to propel host Glendale (7-5-1) to a nonconference win.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

L.A. Valley College 4, Glendale Community College 0: Glendale fell Tuesday in a Western State Conference South Division road match.

The Vaqueros are 4-6-1, 0-2-1 in the division.

WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Preview: Glendale finished first with 30 points at Friday’s event in Whittier.

Glendale, the defending conference champion, had five top-10 finishes. The Vaqueros were paced by Yajaira Calderon, who took second in 18 minutes 33.8 seconds, and was followed by Phoebe Forsyth (third, 18:36.2), Jamie Levin (sixth,18:54.0), Lydia Forsyth (ninth, 19:17.5) and Bianca Biel (10th, 19:32.1)

MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY

Glendale Community College in Western State Conference Preview: The Vaqueros took first with 41 points in Friday’s race in Whittier.

Glendale, the defending conference champion, received a second-place finish of 20 minutes, 9 seconds from Marvin Guardardo. The Vaqueros got a seventh-place effort from Kevin Keller in 20:26.4 and he was followed by Albert Serrano (ninth, 20:35.5), Abraham Martinez (11th, 20:43.7) and Ameer Mohammed (12th, 20:45.4).