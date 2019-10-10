News-Press Sports Roundup: St. Monica girls’ volleyball stays unbeaten in league

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

St. Monica Academy d. Waverly, 26-24, 25-11, 25-12: Visiting St. Monica posted an International League victory Thursday.

The Crusaders are 18-8, 6-0 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy d. Marlborough, 14-25, 25-15, 26-24, 25-23: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart rallied for a Mission League victory Thursday.

The Tologs improved to 20-10, 3-4 in league.

Mayfield d. Flintridge Prep, 18-25, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 15-12: Jada Gritton finished with 19 kills for the visiting Rebels in a Prep League match Thursday.

Flintridge Prep fell to 12-6, 5-6 in league.

Arcadia d. Glendale, 25-10, 25-14, 25-18: Glendale fell Thursday in a Pacific League road match.

The Nitros dipped to 2-12, 2-9 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Glendale 22, Pasadena 4: Glendale cruised to a Pacific League road win Thursday.

The Nitros improved to 2-1 in league.

St. Francis 11, Alemany 5: The visiting Golden Knights earned a Mission League win Wednesday.

St. Francis is 16-2, 1-2 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Crescenta Valley 12, Burbank 6: Host Crescenta Valley posted a Pacific League win Thursday.

The Falcons (8-2, 8-1 in league) won eight sets in doubles.

Flintridge Prep 12, Pasadena Poly 6: Flintridge Prep notched a Prep League home win Thursday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-5, 1-4 in league.

Hoover 13, Pasadena 5: Hoover earned a Pacific League win Thursday.

The Tornadoes (2-6 in league) won eight singles sets.

Arcadia 14, Glendale 4: Visiting Glendale lost a Pacific League match Thursday.

The Nitros are 5-3 in league.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

College of the Canyons d. Glendale Community College, 25-17, 25-12, 25-23: Host Glendale fell Wednesday in a Western State Conference South Division match.

The Vaqueros fell to 5-9, 2-3 in league.