Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale Community College vs. Chaffey College

GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. CHAFFEY COLLEGE

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Grigsby Field (Chaffey College)

RECORDS: Glendale is 0-5, 0-1 in American Metro Conference; Chaffey is 5-0, 1-0 in American Metro Conference

Advertisement

LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to West L.A., 54-6; Chaffey defeated Compton, 72-8.

OUTLOOK: Glendale was unable to hold up against the West L.A. running game in its conference opener, giving up 48 straight points before getting on the board on a three-yard run from quarterback Nathan Eldridge, who ran the ball seven times for 70 yards and completed eight of 13 passes for 74 yards and two interceptions. Vaqueros running back Tru Fugate added 54 yards in 14 carries. Chaffey scored 44 consecutive points against Compton, a scoring spree that started with 5:02 left in the first half. Running back Nick Reed-Casey scored two rushing touchdowns in seven carries and 100 yards, while Jamal Moorefield, Leven Cornish and Greg Jordan each scored a touchdown. Jordan also caught a touchdown pass, while receiver Javian Lofton-Wilson caught two passes for scores. Panthers starting quarterback Caleb Arreloa threw four touchdown passes with 214 yards passing on 11 of 18 passes, while Maximillian Davila came in the second half and finished with one touchdown on four of seven passes and 68 yards. Wide-outs Niko Busque and Jamin Sarono also caught touchdown passes for Chaffey, which won the conference championship last season. Chaffey is ranked ninth in the California Community College Sports Information Assn. and 17th in the Junior College Athletic Bureau Coaches polls.

SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale gave up 463 yards rushing against West L.A., the most the Vaqueros have yielded this season.