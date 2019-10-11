Flintridge Prep football continues unbeaten campaign

Quarterback Max Gitlin and receiver Christian Baydalin got anything they wanted Friday.

Flintridge Prep high scoring offense couldn’t be stopped against visiting Riverside County Education Academy in a nonleague eight-man football game.

The Rebels went on to take a 52-36 win against the Wolf Pack to extend their undefeated season record to 6-0 in their final nonleague matchup.

Gitlin completed 10 of 20 passes for 130 yards and adding one touchdown. Running back Evan Payne rushed for 42 yards in 11 carries. In addition, four receivers scored for the Rebels, with Christian Baydaline leading the way with three touchdowns, his first scores of the season.

Flintridge Prep’s Max Gitlin looks for the open man down field during Friday’s game against Riverside County Educational Academy at Flintridge Prep. (Photo by Miguel Vasconcellos) (Miguel Vasconcellos/Glendale News Press)

“I was really excited about getting my first touchdown of the year so to get three was amazing, Baydalin said. “I knew I had to step up with some guys out tonight, so I’m glad I was able to respond.”

Gitlin started off slow missing his first three targets. He quickly turned it around, however, completing his next two passes, leading to a 48-yard receiving touchdown for receiver Zach Kim.

The Wolf Pack then drove down the field with ease, but penalties would bring them back. The Flintridge Prep defense took advantage of the opportunity, forcing a turnover on downs.

Flintridge Prep’s Germaine Harvey is grabbed by Riverside County Education Academy’s Anthony Lizarraga during Friday’s game at Flintridge Prep. (Photo by Miguel Vasconcellos) (Miguel Vasconcellos/Glendale News Press)

Payne played a huge role in the first half offensively. He combined for 33 yards in nine carries, giving the Rebels nice production as Gitlin’s struggles continued.

Kim would leave the game after taking a hard hit, resulting in Gitlin looking for other options.

After Riverside CEA’s defense broke down, Baydaline found himself wide open in the end zone for 24-yard receiving touchdown.

Flintridge Prep’s Christian Baydaline dodges the tackle by Riverside County Education Academy’s Sonny Dimmick on a touchdown run during Friday’s game. (Photo by Miguel Vasconcellos) (Miguel Vasconcellos/Glendale News Press)

The Rebels added a field goal and another touchdown by receiver Evan Gi, giving them a 24-0 lead to end the first half.

“Our defense did a great job in shutting them out in the first half,” Gitlin said. “We were able to throw over them and make big plays, it was all working.”

Flintridge Prep’s poise was different at the start of the second half. The formidable Rebels’ tough defense displayed from the start of the game disappeared.

Riverside CEA made its way down into Flintridge Prep territory, scoring on a wide open pass to Sonny Dimmick to score its first touchdown of the game.

Flintridge Prep’s Alexander Payne trie to avoid Riverside County Education Academy’s Sonny Dimmick on a carry during Friday’s game. (Photo by Miguel Vasconcellos) (Miguel Vasconcellos/Glendale News Press)

However, Rebels’ Kevin Ashworth responded with a 60-yard kickoff return to extend the Rebels’ lead, only to see the Wolf Pack responded with the same exact play by Dimmick to cut the lead to 31-14.

“They made some adjustments, they were a little bigger than us and they lured us to sleep,” Flintridge Prep coach Russell White said. “They had perfect execution, we lost the second half when we usually win the second half.”

Flintridge Prep didn’t recover from the back-and-forth affair, which brought a fourth-quarter scare. The Wolf Pack got as close as 38-30. But Baydaline would put the finishing touches on the game with a 45-yard receiving touchdown followed by an interception turned into a touchdown by Ashworth.