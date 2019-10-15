News-Press Sports Roundup: St. Monica Academy girls’ volleyball repeats as International League champs

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

St. Monica Academy d. Judson/Waldorf, 25-8, 27-25, 16-25, 25-12: St. Monica clinched the International League championship Tuesday.

The visiting Crusaders (7-0 in league) have won two straight league crowns.

Crescenta Valley d. Muir, 25-16, 25-9, 25-13: Jamie Santos had eight kills and Emma Glaza added six to lift visiting Crescenta Valley to a Pacific League win Tuesday.

The Falcons improved to 11-2 in league.

Flintridge Sacred Heart d. Notre Dame Academy, 26-24, 25-12, 18-25, 25-22: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart (29-11) earned a nonleague win Tuesday.

Pasadena Poly d. Flintridge Prep, 25-22, 25-20, 25-19: Flintridge Prep lost a Prep League road match Tuesday.

The Rebels are 17-8, 5-7 in league.

Burbank d. Hoover, 25-16, 25-8, 25-10: Hoover lost a Pacific League road contest Tuesday.

La Cañada d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 25-23, 25-12, 26-24: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart fell in a nonleague match Monday.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 15, Immaculate Heart 3: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart cruised to a Sunshine League win Tuesday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.

The Tologs (7-4, 5-0 in league) received a sweep in doubles from Olivia Partamian and Alex De La Mora, 6-2, 6-1, 6-2.

Glendale 16, Pasadena 2: Glendale picked up a Pacific League home victory Tuesday.

The Nitros are 6-3 in league.

Burbank 13, Hoover 5: Visiting Hoover dropped a Pacific League match Tuesday.

The Tornadoes dipped to 2-7 in league.

Chadwick 11, Flintridge Prep 7: Flintridge Prep lost a home Prep League match Tuesday at Arcadia Tennis Center.

The Rebels are 4-6, 1-5 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hoover 23, Crescenta Valley 11: Hoover notched a Pacific League home win Tuesday.

The Tornadoes improved to 4-0 in league. The Falcons dropped to 2-2 in league.

Glendale 14, Burbank 7: Visiting Glendale rolled to a Pacific League victory Tuesday.

The Nitros improved to 3-1 in league.

Brentwood 11, Flintridge Prep 4: The Rebels fell Tuesday in a Prep League home match.

Flintridge Prep is 2-4 in league.

St. Francis 16, Rowland 1: St. Francis (17-2) picked up a nonleague home victory Monday.

MEN’S SOCCER

Glendale Community College 1, Antelope Valley College 1: Daniel Meza-Gonzalez scored with about six minutes remaining in the second half to help the visiting Vaqueros pick up a tie in a Western State Conference South Division opener Tuesday.

Glendale is 8-5-2 overall.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Citrus College 2, Glendale Community College 1: The Vaqueros dropped a Western State Conference South Division home contest Tuesday.

Glendale fell to 4-8-1, 0-4-1 in the division.

Antelope Valleuy College 1, Glendale Community College 0: Host Glendale fell Monday in a Western State Conference South Division match.