News-Press Roundup: Hoover boys’ water polo tops Burroughs in Pacific League match

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Hoover 14, Burroughs 11: Samvel Manukyan finished with seven goals Thursday to spark visiting Hoover to a Pacific League win.

The Tornadoes improved to 5-0 in league.

Glendale 10, Crescenta Valley 8: Glendale posted a Pacific League victory Thursday at Pasadena City College.

The Nitros are 11-3, 4-1 in league.

The Falcons are 2-3 in league.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, St. Francis 4: Visiting St. Francis fell Wednesday in a Mission League match.

St. Francis is 17-3, 1-3 in league.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 17, Notre Dame Academy 1: Visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart rolled to a Sunshine League win Thursday.

The Tologs improved to 8-4, 6-0 in league.

Glendale 14, Hoover 4: Glendale earned a Pacific League road victory Thursday.

The Nitros are 11-3, 7-3 in league.

The Tornadoes are 2-8 in league.

Flintridge Prep 14, Providence 4: The visiting Rebels notched a Prep League win Thursday at Burbank Tennis Center.

Flintridge Prep (5-6, 2-5 in league) received a sweep in doubles from Manya Lalwani and Brianan Tran, 6-3, 6-0, 6-2.

Arcadia 14, Crescenta Valley 4: Crescenta Valley dropped a Pacific League road match Thursday.

The Falcons dipped to 8-3, 8-2 in league.

Glendale 11, Maranatha 7: Host Glendale picked up a nonleague victory Wednesday.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Marymount d. Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18: The host Tologs lost a Mission League match Thursday.

Flintridge Sacred Heart (28-12, 3-5 in league) got 17 kills and 10 digs from Peyton DeJardin and 42 assists from Ellie Lund.

Arcadia d. Crescenta Valley, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22: Crescenta Valley lost a Pacific League road match Thursday.

The Falcons finished 11-3 in league to tie for second place.

St. Monica Academy d. Sequoyah, 25-8, 25-12, 25-14: St. Monica posted an International League road win Wednesday.

The champion Crusaders finished 8-0 in league.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 275, Chaminade 300: The Tologs earned a Mission League road win Thursday at Balboa-Encino Golf Course.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Citrus College d. Glendale Community College, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 15-6: Glendale lost Wednesday in a Western State Conference South Division match.

The Vaqueros are 5-10, 2-4 in the division.