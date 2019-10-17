Weekly College Football Preview: Glendale vs. Compton

GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE VS. COMPTON COLLEGE

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Sartoris Field (Glendale College)

RECORDS: Glendale is 0-6, 0-2 in American Metro Conference; Chaffey is 0-5, 0-1 in American Metro Conference

Advertisement

LAST WEEK: Glendale lost to Chaffey, 56-3; Compton had bye

OUTLOOK: Glendale had a rough go of it during its conference road game Saturday against Chaffey, which won the conference crown last season. The Vaqueros didn’t score a touchdown for the first time this season and have surrendered at least 50 points in each of their last three contests. Glendale could muster just 160 yards of offense, including 120 passing yards. Glendale quarterback Nathan Eldridge completed eight of 17 passes for 81 yards. The Vaqueros allowed 493 yards of offense against Chaffey and have been outscored,110-9, in their two conference tilts. Compton last competed Oct. 5, falling, 72-8, to visiting Chaffey. It marked the most points the Tattars have surrendered in a game this season. Compton has struggled on defense throughout the season, having allowed at least 45 points or more in four of its first five games. It’s closest defeat was 14-6 versus Santa Monica. The Tartars are yielding 49.9 points per game. Compton has had difficulty moving the ball, averaging 6.6 points per game. The Tartars have yet to score more than seven points in a contest this season. Glendale, Compton and L.A. Southwest are the remaining teams from the conference yet to win a game this season.

SOMETHING INTERESTING: Glendale is 3-0 against Compton since Compton joined the American Metro Conference in 2016. Glendale posted a 40-14 win at Compton last season.