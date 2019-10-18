Crescenta Valley football routs Santa Rosa Academy to remain unbeaten

GLENDALE — Coming off a short week in which it played two games in five days, the Crescenta Valley High football team appeared anything but exhausted.

Energized Crescenta Valley also looked to stay unbeaten.

Backed by its quick-strike offensive attack, Crescenta Valley scored 10 touchdowns and its most points in a game this season to register a lopsided 70-0 nonleague home win against Santa Rosa Academy on Friday at Glendale High’s Moyse Field.

Crescenta Valley (8-0) earlier picked up a 28-0 Pacific League win against Glendale on Monday. The game was played on Crescenta Valley’s campus, a first since 2007, after a nearby brush fire caused the contest to be postponed Oct. 11.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Falcons, ranked No. 1 in CIF Southern Section Division X, looked refreshed against the Rangers (2-6) from Menifee.

“It’s very unusual to have to play two games in the same week,” Crescenta Valley first-year coach Hudson Gossard said. “It’s a very short week, so you have to be ready to go and our guys came out and responded right away in the first quarter.

“We wanted to play a solid game and get ready for our [league] game against Muir next week.”

Crescenta Valley will meet Muir at 7 p.m. next Friday at Moyse. The Falcons and Mustangs are 4-0 in league.

Advertisement

On Friday versus the Rangers, the Falcons wasted no time getting started in a game that featured a running clock beginning midway in the third quarter.

Maximus Grant scored on a 29-yard run to give Crescenta Valley a 7-0 lead with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter.

The Falcons made it 14-0 on a 28-yard interception return by Angel Ochoa with 7:41 to go in the quarter.

“I just wanted to make a play on defense and I was able to pick it off,” Ochoa said. “I caught it and then saw an open lane heading to the end zone. We wanted to get off to a good start and work on some things on both sides of the ball.”

Crescenta Valley extended the lead to 21-0 on a 20-yard touchdown run by Colby Rees with 4:17 to play in the first quarter.

After Crescenta Valley’s PJ Weinmann recovered a fumble on the Santa Rosa 17-yard line, Ochoa caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Chase Center to make it 28-0 with 3:05 left in the opening quarter.

Center tossed two touchdown pass in the second quarter.

Center connected with Vincent Parrot on an eight-yard touchdown pass to give Crescenta Valley a 35-0 lead with 10:22 left in the second quarter.

Advertisement

Center then had a shovel pass to Sebastian Deleon for 22 yards to give the Falcons a 42-0 lead with 2:39 remaining in the first half.

David Baek caught a three-yard touchdown pass from Center to extend the advantage to 49-0 with 8:44 to go in the third quarter.

James Cho made it 56-0 on a five-yard touchdown run with 5:42 to play in the third quarter to make it 56-0.

Cho scored on a 37-yard touchdown run to give Crescenta Valley a 63-0 advantage on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Crescenta Valley closed out the scoring on an 18-yard run by Johnson Lee with 7:30 left.

Center completed 11 of 12 passing for 15`1 yards and four touchdowns and Cho five rushes for 57 yards.