News-Press Sports Roundup: Sacred Heart tennis secures share of league crown

GIRLS’ TENNIS
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy 16, Louisville 2: Host Flintridge Sacred Heart clinched a share of the Sunshine League championship Monday at Scholl Canyon Tennis Center.
The Tologs are 9-4, 7-0 in league.
Hoover 10, Burroughs 8: Hoover recorded a Pacific League home win Tuesday at home.
The Tornadoes are 3-8 in league.
Mayfield 14, Flintidge Prep 4: Host Flintridge Prep fell Tuesday in a Prep League match at Arcadia Tennis Center.
The Rebels are 5-7, 2-6 in league.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Glendale 17, Webb 4: Visiting Glendale (14-10) registered a nonleague win Monday.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy in Mission League finals: Flintridge Sacred Heart placed sixth in Monday’s event at Elkins Ranch Golf Course in Fillmore.
The Tologs went 3-4 in league.
MEN’S SOCCER
Glendale Community College 2, Bakersfield College 2: Glendale earned a Western State Conference South Division road tie Tuesday.
The Vaqueros are 9-5-3, 1-0-1 in the division.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
College of the Canyons 2, Glendale Community College 0: The Vaqueros dropped a Western State Conference South Division home match Tuesday.
Glendale dipped to 5-8-1, 1-4-1 in the division.